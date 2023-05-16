Nonprofit Spotlight: Franciscan Peacemakers

By
-

3333 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee (414) 501-3995 | franciscanpeacemakers.org Facebook: facebook.com/FranciscanPeacemakers Instagram: @franciscanpeacemakers Year founded: 1995 Mission statement: Franciscan Peacemakers provides a pathway to healing for women who have been sexually exploited. We offer housing, employment and a healing network of support while advocating for an end to human sex trafficking. Our vision is a

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

