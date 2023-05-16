Nonprofit Spotlight: Franciscan Peacemakers

Click here to continue to BizTimes

3333 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee (414) 501-3995 | franciscanpeacemakers.org Facebook: facebook.com/FranciscanPeacemakers Instagram: @franciscanpeacemakers

Year founded: 1995

Mission statement: Franciscan Peacemakers provides a pathway to healing for women who have been sexually exploited. We offer housing, employment and a healing network of support while advocating for an end to human sex trafficking. Our vision is a community where every woman is respected and valued.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization:

Clare Community residential program: Offers two years of safe housing for women survivors of sexual exploitation, trauma and addiction.

Franciscan Peacemakers Social Enterprise: Provides meaningful employment for women survivors to handcraft bath, body and home goods. Proceeds from the sales go directly to the women’s living wage and programming.

Hospitality center: A drop-in center for women still on the street. We offer meals, hygiene kits, resources and a compassionate presence.

Other focuses of your nonprofit organization: We advocate for an end to sexual exploitation through our presence on different anti-human trafficking task forces and groups.

Number of employees at this location: 8

Executive leadership: Deacon Steve Przedpelski, executive director

Board of directors: Jim Wesp, president; Shelly Roder, vice president; Mary Leach-Sumlin, associate director; Deb Martin, treasurer; Pat Seitz, secretary; and members Jason Gonzalez, Emmy Myers, Debbie Reuland, Debra Schneider, Wendy Smith, Rebecca Stoner

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit:

Gift Franciscan Peacemakers handcrafted bath, body and home goods to employees for end of year thank you, bonuses and giving campaigns.

Swap out current hand soap and lotion supplier with Franciscan Peacemakers products. (contact katie@franciscanpeacemakers.org for corporate giving and wholesale pricing)

Businesses with skills in the healing arts (physical, emotional, spiritual) as well as those able to teach practical skills (financial literacy, nutrition, etc.) are needed for programming.

Key fundraising events:28th Anniversary Event (10th Anniversary of the Social Enterprise), Sept. 30