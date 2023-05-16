Nonprofit Spotlight: Franciscan Peacemakers

3333 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee
(414) 501-3995 | franciscanpeacemakers.org
Facebook: facebook.com/FranciscanPeacemakers
Instagram: @franciscanpeacemakers
Year founded: 1995
Mission statement: Franciscan Peacemakers provides a pathway to healing for women who have been sexually exploited. We offer housing, employment and a healing network of support while advocating for an end to human sex trafficking. Our vision is a community where every woman is respected and valued.
Primary focus of your nonprofit organization:
- Clare Community residential program: Offers two years of safe housing for women survivors of sexual exploitation, trauma and addiction.
- Franciscan Peacemakers Social Enterprise: Provides meaningful employment for women survivors to handcraft bath, body and home goods. Proceeds from the sales go directly to the women’s living wage and programming.
- Hospitality center: A drop-in center for women still on the street. We offer meals, hygiene kits, resources and a compassionate presence.
Other focuses of your nonprofit organization: We advocate for an end to sexual exploitation through our presence on different anti-human trafficking task forces and groups.
Number of employees at this location: 8
Executive leadership: Deacon Steve Przedpelski, executive director
Board of directors: Jim Wesp, president; Shelly Roder, vice president; Mary Leach-Sumlin, associate director; Deb Martin, treasurer; Pat Seitz, secretary; and members Jason Gonzalez, Emmy Myers, Debbie Reuland, Debra Schneider, Wendy Smith, Rebecca Stoner
Ways the business community can help your nonprofit:
- Gift Franciscan Peacemakers handcrafted bath, body and home goods to employees for end of year thank you, bonuses and giving campaigns.
- Swap out current hand soap and lotion supplier with Franciscan Peacemakers products. (contact katie@franciscanpeacemakers.org for corporate giving and wholesale pricing)
- Businesses with skills in the healing arts (physical, emotional, spiritual) as well as those able to teach practical skills (financial literacy, nutrition, etc.) are needed for programming.
Key fundraising events:28th Anniversary Event (10th Anniversary of the Social Enterprise), Sept. 30