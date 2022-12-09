Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Marci Boucher, Independence First

With president and chief executive officer Marci Boucher at its helm, Milwaukee-based Independence First helps develop self-sufficiency among people with disabilities by assisting with access to basic needs such as food, health care and housing. People with disabilities were particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them losing jobs and housing, which left them

With president and chief executive officer Marci Boucher at its helm, Milwaukee-based Independence First helps develop self-sufficiency among people with disabilities by assisting with access to basic needs such as food, health care and housing.

People with disabilities were particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them losing jobs and housing, which left them unable to pay for necessities such as food and utilities. In addition to securing private and federal funding to expand services for Independence First clients, Boucher forged a partnership with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to provide a free and accessible COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities and mobility concerns.

“Marci exemplifies the top qualities of a great leader, applying her creativity, vision, passion, acumen and collaborative spirit to help people with disabilities in southeastern Wisconsin make their own choices and have control over their lives,” said Billie Torrentt, chief operations officer for GPS Education Partners and board president of Independence First.

“Some people (with disabilities) are still waiting over a year to get a ramp put into their house. It’s because some contractors don’t want to go in that area of town. So, we have a lot of work to do here.”

– Marci Boucher, Independence First