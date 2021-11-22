Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Eduardo M. Garza, Jr., president and CEO, The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.

Winner

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Eduardo Garza, Jr.
Eduardo Garza, Jr.
Colleagues of Eduardo M. Garza, Jr. say he works tirelessly for veterans and their families. Since joining The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. as president and chief executive officer in 2019, Garza has worked to rebrand…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display