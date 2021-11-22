Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Eduardo M. Garza, Jr., president and CEO, The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd.

Colleagues of Eduardo M. Garza, Jr. say he works tirelessly for veterans and their families. Since joining The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. as president and chief executive officer in 2019, Garza has worked to rebrand…

Since joining The Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. as president and chief executive officer in 2019, Garza has worked to rebrand and revitalize the organization by developing a more comprehensive fundraising plan, new initiatives to serve veterans in need, deeper corporate partnerships and new marketing campaigns.

In December 2020, CVI partnered with Milwaukee Tool and The Home Depot to renovate an existing facility and establish a woodworking shop that provides vocational training, hands-on experience and therapeutic opportunities for veterans living in CVI’s transitional facility, Vets Place Central.

In January 2021, CVI partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wisconsin to help launch a free web and mobile app, CVI Help, designed to help connect veterans, their families and community members in need with resources from across the state.

Garza also developed a new property management division at CVI to help enhance the wraparound services for clients living within CVI housing facilities. The new division led to CVI being selected as property manager for the National Soldiers Home on the Milwaukee VA Medical Grounds.

“As we move forward into 2022, we begin a new initiative to develop a mental wellness center that will address the needs of all veterans who need services, especially those who can’t afford it.”

– Eduardo Garza, Jr.