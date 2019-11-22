Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Academy of Science

Through a partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), the Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS) has helped prepare thousands of minority students for careers in STEM and health fields.

After noticing that less than 1% of all MCW students were Milwaukee-area minorities, Michael T. Bolger, former MCW president, founded the MAS at a building that once housed the Milwaukee Hospital and Sinai Samaritan Medical Center. Today, 97% of MAS students are African American.

In addition to a typical high school curriculum, MAS students must take three or more science credits in subjects such as engineering, zoology, AP biology and environmental science.

MAS graduates have furthered their education at local and national universities, such as Howard University, UW-Madison, Northwestern University, Rice University and Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“One hundred percent of MAS students graduate and are accepted into a post-secondary option.”

-Kathryn Kuhn, vice president of government and community relations, MCW