Nonfarm jobs finally surpass pre-COVID level in Wisconsin

By
-
job candidates

The total number of nonfarm jobs in Wisconsin finally surpassed pre-COVID levels for the first time in February and the state’s unemployment rate reached a record low, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in February was 2.7%, down two-tenths from January and surpassing the previous record

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display