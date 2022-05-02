Nominations sought for Rising Stars in Technology feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Rising Stars in Technology feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the June 20, 2022 edition of the magazine.

The Rising Stars in Technology feature will profile young, talented individuals in southeastern Wisconsin’s tech sector. From entrepreneurs starting companies to startups using technology to offer innovative products and services, many of these rising stars have specialties in software development, IT operations, cloud migration and data analytics needed to grow young companies but also to help larger and more established enterprises make better use of technology.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 13. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Rising Stars series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of up-and-coming southeastern Wisconsin business leaders who peers identify as having a bright future in their industry. Click here for more information.