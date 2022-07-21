Nominations sought for Rising Stars in Law feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Rising Stars in Law feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the Sept. 12 edition of the magazine.

The Rising Stars in Law feature will profile young, talented individuals practicing law in the southeastern Wisconsin area.

Nominees must:

Be a partner for five years or less or an associate at their firm.

Be a practicing attorney at a law firm (in-house counsels at private companies will not be accepted).

Have made an impact in the types of cases handled, clients won and/or pro bono work.

Have shown leadership at the firm by leading or serving on committees, mentoring associates, and/or promoting diversity and inclusion.

Assume a leadership role in professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Individuals who have earned a Notable in Wisconsin Award in the past 12 months are not eligible for this honor.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Aug. 5. Self-nominations are accepted. Click here to submit a nomination. Up to three submissions per firm will be accepted.

The Rising Stars series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of up-and-coming southeastern Wisconsin business leaders whose peers identify as having a bright future in their industry. Click here for more information.