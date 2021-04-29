Nominations sought for Notable Women on Corporate Boards feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women on Corporate Boards feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the June 21 edition of the magazine.

The Notable Women on Corporate Boards feature will profile women on corporate boards serving the Milwaukee area. Nominated women must be currently serving on corporate boards or as non-employee senior advisors to public or private companies with a connection to the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). Nominees must have demonstrated leadership for specific initiatives or programs and have contributed to significant, positive and measurable results.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 7. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.