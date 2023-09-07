Nominations sought for Notable Women in Insurance feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Insurance feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Women in Insurance in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Sept. 15.

Nominated leaders must be currently employed in the insurance industry (risk, health, benefits) in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must have at least 5 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Nominees also must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the president or CEO).

The honorees will be featured in the Oct. 23, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in Insurance is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.