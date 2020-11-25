Nominations sought for Notable Women in HR feature

By
Andrew Weiland
-

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Human Resources feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the Jan. 25 edition of the magazine.

The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 16. Click here to submit a nomination.

Criteria for consideration includes:

  • Nominated women executives in HR must be currently employed at a business or nonprofit based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties), with annual revenue of at least $1 million.
  • Nominees must have at least 5 years’ experience in HR.
  • Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their firm (three levels or less from the company CEO).
  • Nominees must have demonstrated leadership for specific initiatives or programs at their company and have created significant, positive and measurable results.

Notable Women in Human Resources is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community. Other lists of Notable series honorees include:

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display