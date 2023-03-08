Nominations sought for Notable Women in Construction & Design feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Construction & Design feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as a Notable Woman in Construction & Design in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, March 10.

Nominated individuals must be currently employed at a construction or design business in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the CEO).

The honorees will be featured in the April 17, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in Construction & Design is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.