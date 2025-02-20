Nominations sought for Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, March 7.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their organization and have worked in construction, commercial design or engineering for five or more years.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the April 14, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.