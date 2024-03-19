Nominations sought for Notable SBA Lenders feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable SBA Lenders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable SBA Lenders in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, March. 29.

Nominated individuals must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

- Advertisement -

Other important criteria for nominees includes:

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their organization and have been in the industry for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show nominee’s measurable specific impact on the clients they have served.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals.

Nominees must be currently employed at a local bank or financial institution based in the geographic region specified above.

Nominees must have at least 5 years’ experience in banking.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the May 6, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.