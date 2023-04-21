Nominations sought for Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, April 28.

Nominated leaders must be currently serving on the board of a nonprofit based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). They should be leaders who have demonstrated the ability to effect change within the organization, industry or community (and beyond). Nominees must have contributed to specific initiatives or programs and have contributed to significant and measurable results.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per nonprofit board.

The honorees will be featured in the June 5, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.