Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Nominations sought for Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders. The nomination deadline is Friday, April 4.

Nomination criteria includes:

- Advertisement -
  • Nominated leaders must be currently serving on the board of a nonprofit based in the Southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).
  • Leaders have demonstrated the ability to effect change within the organization, industry or community (and beyond).
  • Nominees must have contributed to specific initiatives or programs that have contributed to significant and measurable results.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the May 12, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.