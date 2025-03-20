Nominations sought for Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders. The nomination deadline is Friday, April 4.

Nomination criteria includes:

- Advertisement -

Nominated leaders must be currently serving on the board of a nonprofit based in the Southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Leaders have demonstrated the ability to effect change within the organization, industry or community (and beyond).

Nominees must have contributed to specific initiatives or programs that have contributed to significant and measurable results.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the May 12, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.