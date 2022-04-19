Nominations sought for Notable LGBTQ+ Executives feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable LGBTQ+ Executives feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the June 6, 2022 edition of the magazine.

The Notable LGBTQ+ Executives feature will profile LGBTQ+ executives making a difference throughout southeastern Wisconsin, demonstrating the diversity of talent in the region.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, April 29. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.

