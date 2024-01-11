Nominations sought for Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 19.

Nominated intellectual property attorneys must practice in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their law firm and have been practicing for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show nominee’s measurable specific impact on the cases they have handled and the clients they have served.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other attorneys and/or performed pro bono work.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Feb. 26, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Intellectual Property Attorneys is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.