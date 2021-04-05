Nominations sought for Notable Executive Assistants feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Executive Assistants feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the May 24 edition of the magazine.

The Executives Assistants feature will recognize the accomplishments and contributions of key behind the scenes employees for area companies. In this inaugural list, outstanding executive assistants in the 8-county area will be recognized.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, April 9. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.