Nominations sought for Notable Credit Union Leaders feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Credit Union Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Credit Union Leaders in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 7.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must work in the Southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Jefferson, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior-level role in their credit union and have worked in the financial industry for five or more years.

Nominees should also participate in a professional organization and/or civic or community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals and/or performed pro bono work.

Up to three submissions will be accepted per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the March 17, 2025 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Credit Union Leaders is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.