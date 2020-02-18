Nominations sought for Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards

Will be presented at 16th annual BizExpo on May 28

By
Andrew Weiland
-
The recipients of the 2019 Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. Awards, which were presented at a luncheon during the annual BizExpo event.
BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards, which will be presented during the 16th annual BizExpo on Thursday, May 28, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Ideal Bravo! Entrepreneur nominees are southeastern Wisconsin business leaders who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship including willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and more.

Ideal I.Q. (innovation quotient) nominees are southeastern Wisconsin companies that have developed innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Click here to nominate an entrepreneur or an innovative company for a Bravo! or I.Q. award.

Self nominations are welcomed.

The nomination deadline for the Bravo! and I.Q. awards is Friday, March 6.

