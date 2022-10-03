Nexus Pharmaceuticals names new CEO

By
Ashley Smart
-
Usman Ahmed
Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which opened a new facility in Pleasant Prairie last year, has a new president and CEO in Usman Ahmed. The manufacturer of specialty drugs announced Monday that Ahmed has replaced Mariam…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

