Next phase of City Place development will add more affordable housing to Halyard Park neighborhood

By
Alex Zank
-
City Place apartments
Rendering for the next phase of City Place.
The next phase of the City Place apartments in Milwaukee's Halyard Park neighborhood got an initial endorsement from a city panel Thursday afternoon. Following up on the completion of City Place I in 2018, the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display