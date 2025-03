NEXT Electric to move HQ from Waukesha to New Berlin

More stories about NEXT Electric or Luther Group:

Electrical contractorplans to move its headquarters from Waukesha to a 25,600-square-foot space at 2801 S. Moorland Road in New Berlin. The 38,400-square-foot flex industrial building is owned by Elm Grove-based Luther Group, which announced the lease. The building is part of a two-building commercial development totaling 76,800 square feet. The move enables NEXT Electric to expand its operations. The company is currently located in a 16643-square-foot building at 1121 Marlin Court in Waukesha. “At NEXT, our people mean everything to us. We’re moving because we want the best for our team: more space, more opportunities, and a facility that reflects how much we value everyone here,” states, president at NEXT Electric. “We are thrilled to welcome NEXT Electric to this property and to facilitate their continued growth in southeastern Wisconsin,” said, principal at Luther Group. “This lease is a testament to the strength of the New Berlin office and industrial market, and we are excited to partner with NEXT Electric.” Luther Group is a real estate advisory, investment, brokerage, acquisition, development and management firm.[caption id="attachment_609511" align="alignnone" width="1280"]NEXT Electric's headquarters at 1121 Marlin Court in Waukesha.[/caption]