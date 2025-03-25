NEXT Electric to move HQ from Waukesha to New Berlin

Electrical contractor NEXT Electric
plans to move its headquarters from Waukesha to a 25,600-square-foot space at 2801 S. Moorland Road in New Berlin.
The 38,400-square-foot flex industrial building is owned by Elm Grove-based Luther Group,
which announced the lease. The building is part of a two-building commercial development totaling 76,800 square feet.
The move enables NEXT Electric to expand its operations. The company is currently located in a 16643-square-foot building at 1121 Marlin Court in Waukesha.
“At NEXT, our people mean everything to us. We’re moving because we want the best for our team: more space, more opportunities, and a facility that reflects how much we value everyone here,” states Chris Surges
, president at NEXT Electric.
“We are thrilled to welcome NEXT Electric to this property and to facilitate their continued growth in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Dan Cowell
, principal at Luther Group. “This lease is a testament to the strength of the New Berlin office and industrial market, and we are excited to partner with NEXT Electric.”
Luther Group is a real estate advisory, investment, brokerage, acquisition, development and management firm.
More stories about NEXT Electric or Luther Group:
[caption id="attachment_609511" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
NEXT Electric's headquarters at 1121 Marlin Court in Waukesha.[/caption]