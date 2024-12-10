Login
People in the News

News/Talk 1130 WISN picks replacement host to fill Mark Belling's drive time slot

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
WISN-AM 1130 Dan O'Donnell Mark Belling
Last updated
Dan O’Donnell

WISN-AM 1130 will fill its prime afternoon drive time slot with conservative talk show host Dan O’Donnell, who announced the change today.

O’Donnell’s show will move from its current 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. slot on the station to the 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. slot that has long been held by Mark Belling.

Belling announced in October that he will transition his program to podcast only at the end of the year. His show has been broadcast on WISN-AM 1130 since March of 1989.

O’Donnell has been a news anchor and talk show host for WISN-AM 1130, which is owned by San Antonio-based iHeartMedia, since 2013. Prior to that he was a news anchor and talk show host for AM 620 WTMJ.

