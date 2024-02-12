Newly-constructed Menomonee Falls industrial building is 100% leased

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A newly-constructed industrial building in Menomonee Falls has been fully leased by an electrical equipment supplier moving from Wauwatosa and a solar panel company. Elm Grove-based developerrecently completed construction of an 80,000-square-foot speculative industrial building, which was built on a parking lot at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive, which Luther Group bough from Kohl's Corp.

Dallas-based Rexel USA will lease 60,000 square feet of the building. The company distributes electrical, lighting and other equipment. It is moving to Menomonee Falls from a facility on Feerick Street in Wauwatosa.

The remaining space in the building is being leased to Verona, Wisconsin-based, a firm with locations across eight states that designs and installs solar panels on homes and commercial buildings. Bob Flood, Derek Yentz and Brian Flood ofrepresented Luther Group in the Campbell Drive building leases. The tenants will begin working out of the building in the second quarter, according to a statement from Founders 3.