Newly-constructed Menomonee Falls industrial building is 100% leased

A newly-constructed industrial building in Menomonee Falls has been fully leased by an electrical equipment supplier moving from Wauwatosa and a solar panel company.
Elm Grove-based developer Luther Group
recently completed construction of an 80,000-square-foot speculative industrial building, which was built on a parking lot at W134 N5450 Campbell Drive, which Luther Group bough from Kohl's Corp.
Dallas-based Rexel USA will lease 60,000 square feet of the building. The company distributes electrical, lighting and other equipment. It is moving to Menomonee Falls from a facility on Feerick Street in Wauwatosa.
The remaining space in the building is being leased to Verona, Wisconsin-based Everlight Solar
, a firm with locations across eight states that designs and installs solar panels on homes and commercial buildings.
Bob Flood, Derek Yentz and Brian Flood of Founders 3 Real Estate Services
represented Luther Group in the Campbell Drive building leases.
The tenants will begin working out of the building in the second quarter, according to a statement from Founders 3.