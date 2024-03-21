Logout
Hospitality & Tourism

New Wisconsin Dells resort will include ‘treehouses,’ supper club

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Sketch of a Dawn Manor luxury treehouse.
Last updated

A new $50 million resort is planned in the Wisconsin Dells area that will include “luxury treehouses” and a large supper club overlooking Lake Delton.

The Nelson family, the owners and operators of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, today announced plans to develop a new resort in the Wisconsin Dells area called Dawn Manor, in homage to a historical home previously located on the resort site, which is located off of County Highway A on Lake Delton.

The Dawn Manor resort will include 21 partially supported luxury treehouses and 31 ground-supported houses. The lodging at the resort will be named the Kalahari Treehouse Collection at Dawn Manor.

Rendering of Daylene’s Supper Club at Dawn Manor.

Dawn Manor will also include a 10,000-square-foot supper club, named Daylene’s Supper Club at Dawn Manor.

The lodging and restaurant at Dawn Manor will all overlook the lake.

The resort will also feature a reconstructed beach area and 18 boat slips with both beach and restaurant access, in addition to a refreshed gazebo and boathouse. In addition, the boat access currently located on the property for the iconic Wisconsin Dells Ducks will remain in place.

“Our family, along with our thousands of dedicated associates, have been bringing beyond-expectations experiences to millions of guests for decades. We intend to continue that legacy with our new luxury treehouse resort by creating a truly unique experience for guests who want to escape from it all, surrounded by nature, while only being minutes away from all the amenities the Dells area has to offer,” said Todd Nelson, CEO, founder, and owner of Kalahari Resorts.

The treehouses are being designed in partnership with Pete Nelson and family, the former stars of the Animal Planet show “Treehouse Masters” for 11 seasons. Each unit will have screened in-porches, kitchenettes, and lake views.

“Working with Pete and his family has truly been a remarkable experience,” Todd Nelson said. “They are simply the best at what they do, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to bring these one-of-a-kind treehouses to life. The Dawn Manor development, including the Kalahari Treehouse Collection, will truly be unlike any other resort experience in the Wisconsin Dells area.”

The Kalahari Treehouse Collection at Dawn Manor is currently in the initial stages of construction with plans to open in phases starting in late 2024.

All registered overnight guests at the Kalahari Treehouse Collection will also receive complimentary access to Kalahari’s indoor waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells area.

In addition to Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells area, the Nelson family owns and operates Trapper’s Turn Golf Club and Lake Delton Waterfront Villas.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has three other locations nationwide in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, with a fifth location opening in 2026 in Virginia.

