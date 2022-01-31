New tavern planned at former Point Burger Bar Express space in downtown Milwaukee

A new bar-restaurant wants to take over the former Point Burger Bar Express space in downtown Milwaukee.

Backwoods Tavern & Oasis would open in March in a 133-year-old building at 322 W. State St., according to a license application recently filed with the city of Milwaukee. The 2,265-square-foot space, located near the Deer District, has sat empty since Point Burger Bar closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

Taylor Korslin of PTM Ventures LLC is listed as the owner of Backwoods Tavern. Korslin declined to comment on his plans.

According to a sample menu attached to the license application, the bar would serve appetizers like cheese curds, fries, and onion rings, and entrees ranging from baked mac n cheese and wings to skewers and 12-inch pizzas. It would also have a dance floor, live music and dart boards.

Korslin plans to remodel the bar area and update the kitchen with new equipment. Construction is slated to begin Feb. 7.

Point Burger Bar opened its West State St. “Express” location in 2017, replacing Upper 90 Sports Pub. It has three other locations that remain open, in Milwaukee on Good Hope Road, Pewaukee and New Berlin.