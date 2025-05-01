New sushi restaurant planned on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee

A new sushi dining experience is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

Sooshibay, a sushi restaurant with an existing location in Kenosha, plans to open a second location in the Water Street entertainment district.

The restaurant will take over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space at 1154 N. Water St., which has remained vacant since Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta closed in 2020.

- Advertisement -

According to permits filed with the city of Milwaukee, the venue will have a total occupancy of up to 160 people, including staff.

Sooshibay debuted its first location in Kenosha in 2023, offering a mix of fresh sushi and fully cooked dishes. The Kenosha restaurant features a dual-concept layout: one side includes a sushi conveyor belt where diners can grab small plates themselves, while the other provides a more traditional sit-down dining experience with table service.

Sooshibay will share the Water Street building with a Qdoba Mexican Eats, located on the building’s south side, and Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Tower Apartments, located on the building’s upper floors.

- Advertisement -

Representatives for Sooshibay were not immediately available for comment.