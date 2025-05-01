Log In
Restaurants

New sushi restaurant planned on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
1154 N. Water St.
Sooshibay will occupy space on the first floor of 1154 N. Water St. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Sooshibay

A new sushi dining experience is coming to downtown Milwaukee.

Sooshibay, a sushi restaurant with an existing location in Kenosha, plans to open a second location in the Water Street entertainment district.

The restaurant will take over an approximately 8,000-square-foot space at 1154 N. Water St., which has remained vacant since Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta closed in 2020.

According to permits filed with the city of Milwaukee, the venue will have a total occupancy of up to 160 people, including staff.

Sooshibay debuted its first location in Kenosha in 2023, offering a mix of fresh sushi and fully cooked dishes. The Kenosha restaurant features a dual-concept layout: one side includes a sushi conveyor belt where diners can grab small plates themselves, while the other provides a more traditional sit-down dining experience with table service.

Sooshibay will share the Water Street building with a Qdoba Mexican Eats, located on the building’s south side, and Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Tower Apartments, located on the building’s upper floors.

Representatives for Sooshibay were not immediately available for comment.

