New signs for U.S. Bank planned for its downtown Milwaukee tower

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank will add new white signs on the top of the 42-story U.S. Bank Center building in downtown Milwaukee to replace its existing blue signs, according to plans submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

The 1,500-square-foot signs will be added on the east and west sides of the building. The cost to install the signs is estimated at $400,000, according to a permit application with the city.

The U.S. Bank signs on the north and south sides of top of the building are being replaced with blue Baird signs. The north sign has already been replaced.

Baird was granted the opportunity to add its signs to the top of the building when it signed a lease extension for its office space at the building last year. Baird extended its lease at the U.S. Bank Center to 2033 and is now the largest tenant in the building, occupying 21 floors. Its lease extension is for 456,000 square feet in the 1.1 million-square-foot building, the tallest in the state.