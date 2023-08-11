Baird sign plans submitted for U.S. Bank Center

Plans have been submitted to add signs for Milwaukee-based financial services firm Baird to the top of the U.S. Bank Center office tower in downtown Milwaukee.

Baird recently extended its lease at the building to 2033. The company is the largest tenant in the 42-story building, occupying 21 floors. Its lease extension is for 456,000 square feet in the 1.1 million-square-foot building, the tallest in the state.

As part of Baird’s lease extension deal, it will be adding signs to the top of the U.S. Bank Center on the north and south sides, and on its parking structure. U.S. Bank’s signs on the east and west sides of the building will remain, but its signs on the north and south sides of the building will be replaced by the new Baird signs. The building will still be known as the U.S. Bank Center. U.S. Bank owns the building.

Baird has more than 1,600 employees working at its downtown Milwaukee office.