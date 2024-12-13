New public plaza proposed near downtown’s Deer District

The City of Milwaukee is proposing to use funds from two of its tax incremental financing districts (TIDs) to finance several roadway and public space projects, including a new public plaza in Westown.

Revenue generated by property taxes from downtown and Historic Third Ward commercial developments would be used to finance the $33 million in projects, according to a Friday announcement from the Department of City Development (DCD).

The proposed amendments to the TIDs are to be reviewed at a Redevelopment Authority public hearing next week, and will require Common Council approval after that.

The plaza, located just east of Deer District, would replace one block of West Highland Avenue between North King Drive and the Milwaukee River, connecting to a pedestrian bridge over the river.

Currently, the dead end road includes about 10 parking spaces, which would be removed to create a pedestrian space with new landscaping and hardscaping.

The road would still be accessible for deliveries to the surrounding office and retail buildings, plans show.

The plaza would be part of an $8 million plan that would include reconstructing a nearby stretch of West Vliet Street, between North Phillips Avenue and North Sixth Street, to improve public safety by narrowing the road and incorporating other traffic calming measures.

“There is no priority higher than making Milwaukee as safe as possible,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in the announcement. “These improvements reinforce our commitment to combating reckless driving, increasing pedestrian accessibility, and improving our city’s vibrancy. Residents and visitors alike will feel and experience the positive impact of these enhancements.”

Another $25 million would be spent in the Historic Third Ward and Harbor District on projects that would include improvements to Erie Street Plaza, located at the southernmost end of the Third Ward, Catalano Square, and the Kinnickinnic River Trail’s pedestrian and bike connections along South Water Street, East Pittsburgh Avenue, North Young Street and East Menomonee Street.

The funds would also go to projects reconstructing North Water Street, between East Clybourn and East Erie streets; East Menomonee Street, between North Milwaukee and North Jackson streets, and North Lincoln Memorial Drive, from just north of East Corcoran Avenue to East Summerfest Place.

Plans also call for new protected bike lanes on North Jefferson Street, between East Michigan and East Erie streets; East Erie Street, between North Young Street and East Corcoran Avenue; East Corcoran Avenue, between North Milwaukee and North Jackson streets, and South Water Street between East Pittsburgh and East National avenues.

“I am very pleased to see these public improvements moving forward throughout my district,” said Bob Bauman, the alderman representing the downtown area. “These investments will improve public safety and enhance the built environment.”

Construction on the Westown plaza is expected to start this spring. Construction timelines for the other projects have not yet been set, a DCD spokesperson said.

