New Potawatomi hotel tower now open to guests

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino officially opened its new hotel tower with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday evening and has now begun taking guests.

Officials with Potawatomi, the city of Milwaukee and the state on Thursday marked the completion of the hotel and casino’s 19-story, $80 million second hotel tower. Its 119 rooms brings the hotel’s total up to 500.

“We are thrilled to showcase this new hotel tower and provide new amenities to our wonderful guests and the Milwaukee community,” said Rodney Ferguson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino chief executive officer and general manager. “It’s because of them along with our hard-working team members that we have become Wisconsin’s premier entertainment destination.”

Ryan Amundson, a spokesman for Potawatomi, said the hotel is accepting guests to the new rooms as of Friday. The hotel originally started booking rooms for mid-August, but was able to bump up that date as the project wrapped up.

The new hotel wing features a boardroom and chairman’s suite on its 19th floor, and the first-floor Ember Salon & Spa.

The boardroom has more than 1,000 square feet of meeting space, a kitchenette, two bathrooms and expansive city views. The chairman’s suite similarly features more than 1,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as roughly 1,600 square feet of living space, a billiard table and two bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the full-service beauty salon and spa, which serves both men and women, includes massage rooms; facials, waxing and skin-care service areas; a nail spa; and a men’s barbershop and women’s hair salon spaces.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is located at 1721 W. Canal St., in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. It originally opened in 1991 as a bingo hall, later adding slot machines, table games, a 500-seat theater and restaurants. In opened its first 381-room hotel tower in 2014.