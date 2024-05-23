New Panera Bread location planned on Milwaukee’s East Side

A Panera Bread location is planned at the corner of North and Oakland Avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The St. Louis-based restaurant chain has filed permits with the City of Milwaukee to renovate an approximately 1,700-square-foot space at 1800 E. North Ave.

The space is on the ground level of the Edge on North apartment building, a 39-unit, four-story apartment building built in 2015 by Milwaukee-based Joseph Property Development. The building’s retail space is also occupied by Insomnia Cookies, poke restaurant FreshFin and Kalina & Co. Jewelry.

- Advertisement -

Panera’s buildout will cost approximately $790,000, according to city permits.

With 2,180 locations nationally, there are currently only two Panera locations in the City of Milwaukee including one at 600 E. Ogden Ave. on the Lower East Side just north of downtown, and another on South 27th Street on the city’s south side.