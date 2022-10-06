New operator to re-open movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore

A new operator plans to re-open the movie theater and bowling alley at Bayshore in Glendale, where those operations were shut down in 2018.

Bayshore announced Thursday that Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas will open next summer in the former iPic Entertainment space above the rotunda. iPic closed its movie theater and bowling alley four years ago, and the space has sat empty ever since.

ACX’s 42,951 square-foot location will include six movie theaters, bowling, gaming and a full-service bar and restaurant called Backlot Pizza + Kitchen.

“We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas and elevate the guest experience at Bayshore. They are the perfect addition to our entertainment and hospitality offerings,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager at Bayshore.

ACX currently has three theaters in Nebraska and one in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our first location in Wisconsin and connecting with the community and businesses in the market,” said Andrea Barstow-Olson, executive vice president of marketing and partnerships at ACX Cinemas.

ACX Cinemas was represented by Paul Bryant and Westin Kane of Mid-America Real Estate. Project partners include Cypress Equities, Hunzinger Construction Company, and 5G Studio Collaborative.

The entertainment venue is the latest addition to the newly redeveloped Bayshore. Over the past few years, owner Cypress Equities has invested millions of dollars in downsizing the mall’s retail space and demolishing or converting existing buildings for other uses. Bayshore has drawn a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences development.