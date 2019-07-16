New music festival announced for Fiserv Forum public plaza

The Milwaukee Bucks have added another new festival to the lineup of events planned for the public plaza adjoining Fiserv Forum.

Taking place Saturday, Aug. 24, the Chords & Curds Festival will feature local musicians, artisans and food trucks. Music acts, including gospel, blues, funk and soul, will be announced in the weeks leading up to the day-long festival.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and people over 65. VIP options start at $75. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com and the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. Proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

“We are excited for the community to partake in this unique opportunity to celebrate Milwaukee’s talented musicians and to further the admirable mission of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music,” said Peter Feigin, president of Fiserv Forum and the Bucks.

The plaza’s upcoming events include the Morning Glory Art Fair, Aug. 10 and 11; The Great American Lobster Fest, Aug. 16-18; and the Gus Maker 3 on 3 Tournament, Sept. 14 and 15. The outdoor space, part of the Bucks’ Deer District, recently drew a massive crowd for The Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA MVP Celebration.