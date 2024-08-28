Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Retail

New luxury salon to open near downtown Milwaukee

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Premier Luxury Suites Storefront at 1640 N. Water St. Photo: Sonia Spitz
Learn more about:
HotworxNew Land EnterprisesPremier Luxury SuitesLance GallowayMaddie Carlson
Last updated

Premier Luxury Suites, a new high-end salon planned on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee, just north of downtown, is set to open by Thanksgiving at 1640 N. Water St. The salon will be located within the Rhythm apartment complex, which was developed by New Land Enterprises, in a space just north of Hotworx. The

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee