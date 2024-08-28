New luxury salon to open near downtown Milwaukee

, a new high-end salon planned on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee, just north of downtown, is set to open by Thanksgiving at 1640 N. Water St. The salon will be located within theapartment complex, which was developed by, in a space just north of. The Premier Luxury Suites space will be divided into individual private suites available for rent by new and seasoned salon professionals. “The suites will be kind of a boutique setting,” said, co-owner of Premier Luxury Suites. “We’ll have services like hair, nails, lashes, and massages.” [caption id="attachment_596258" align="alignleft" width="300"]Lance Galloway, Co-owner of Premier Luxury Suites. Photo: Lance Galloway[/caption] The area is ideal for the business not only because of the foot traffic, but because of the local demand for a high-end salon with individual suites, Galloway said. The salon’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services. However, salon professionals working out of the space will have 24-hour access to accommodate clientele. [caption id="attachment_596259" align="alignright" width="300"]Maddie Carlson, Co-owner and hairstylist at Premier Luxury Suites. Photo: Lance Galloway[/caption] Galloway’s fiancé and co-owner of Premier Luxury Suites,, is a licensed hair professional and will be working out of the space alongside other tenants. Prices on rent per suite have not yet been set, but the company does plan to expand their business and open another salon in the Wauwatosa area under an indefinite timeline, Galloway said.