New large-format Advanced Auto Parts stores planned for Wisconsin

After Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts announced the closure of six stores in the Milwaukee area last winter, the company now says it will open an unspecified number of new locations throughout Wisconsin between now and 2027.

Advanced Auto Parts expects to open 30 news stores across the county in 2025 and 100 new locations through 2027 in “larger hub markets,” according to a Wednesday announcement.

Representatives with the company did not share specific locations Wednesday, but did confirm several new shops are planned for Wisconsin.

After “optimizing” its retail footprint late last year, 75% of Advanced Auto Part’s stores are now in markets where the company has the number one or number two position based on store density, the company says.

“Advance Auto Parts is on the path to accelerate store growth and focused on the fundamentals of selling auto parts,” said Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer. “We are excited about what’s to come for Advance. Our team members are committed to providing the right parts and the right service for our pro and DIY customers in their communities.”

Advance Auto Parts is specifically targeting the Midwest to open larger stores. These larger stores will increase the availability of parts by stocking approximately 75,000 to 85,000 SKUs. By comparison, typical Advance Auto Parts stores carry between 20,000 to 25,000 SKUs.