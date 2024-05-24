Logout
New Japanese restaurant coming to Walker’s Point

JT Schultz
By JT Schultz
704 S. 2nd St. in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.
Cute Robot Japanese KitchenThe NobleJanet BoettnerMarc Boettner
Last updated

The list of eclectic shops and bars in the Walker’s Point neighborhood in Milwaukee is about to be joined by a new restaurant by the name of Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen. The restaurant will fill the vacant, two-story building of 704 S. 2nd St., which was the former site of The Noble, according to a license application filed with the city.

Janet and Marc Boettner, longtime restaurant industry experts, will now use the entire space to serve the community dishes inspired by a culture that is close to home. Janet, whose mother is from Okinawa, was previously involved in Red Maple, a Japanese style corner bar in Milwaukee.

Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen will serve dishes inspired by Japanese cuisine.

Before the grand opening, set for July, the space will undergo various renovations including new flooring and a fresh set of paint. The building, constructed in 1887, was first occupied by the Henry Hesse General Store during an era when many German merchants lived above their businesses.

