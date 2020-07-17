New indoor amusement park Urban Air opens Saturday in Waukesha

Indoor amusement park Urban Air is set to open this weekend, in Waukesha.

The entertainment facility, which occupies a former Gander Mountain store at 2440 E. Moreland Boulevard, is the third Wisconsin franchise location for Dallas-based UrbanAir Adventure Park, along with locations near Madison and Appleton.

Urban Air markets itself as a “full-service family entertainment center,” with attractions such as go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, ropes course and Sky Rider coaster. The park also has a cafe that serves casual fare, soda and sports beverages, as well as space for group events.

The company says its new location opens with the same enhanced safety measures implemented at its 150 parks across the U.S., which have gradually reopened in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. By mid-June, about 14% of those locations had reopened.

Protocols include increased sanitation, temperature checks for staff and customers, limited capacity at each activity and eating area, face masks for staff, and enforcement of social distancing practices throughout the facility.

Customers are instructed to book tickets online for scheduled two-hour time blocks in order to limit capacity. Socks, food and beverages can also be purchased online in advance.

Individual tickets typically range in price from $17 to $43. The new Urban Air Milwaukee West is offering 50% off admission to its official grand opening on July 18.