New contract will keep Frank Bisignano as Fiserv CEO through 2027

By
-
Frank Bisignano
Frank Bisignano

Frank Bisignano has signed a new contract that will keep him as the chief executive officer of Fiserv Inc. through at least December 2027. Bisignano joined the currently Brookfield-based financial technology company in 2019 as part of its acquisition of First Data. He was named CEO in July 2020 and became chairman in May 2022.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

