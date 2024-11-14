Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

New condo development planned for Menomonee Falls

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Rendering of a duplex condo planned for N80W18303 Custer Lane. Photo from Kolbeck Development
Learn more about:
Joseph Douglas HomesKolbeck DevelopmentThe Sanctuary at Good Hope
Last updated

A new, nearly 12-acre housing development is planned at N80 W18303 Custer Lane in Menomonee Falls. The $14.5 million project will include the construction of 10 duplex homes with 20 total units and 1-3 single family homes, according to village documents. The Sanctuary at Good Hope, LLC, a subsidiary of Richfield-based Kolbeck Development, is proposing

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee