New condo development planned for Menomonee Falls

A new, nearly 12-acre housing development is planned at N80 W18303 Custer Lane in Menomonee Falls. The $14.5 million project will include the construction of 10 duplex homes with 20 total units and 1-3 single family homes, according to village documents., a subsidiary of Richfield-based, is proposing the development of 10 sale-only, duplex-style condos on 10 acres of land. Each will contain two units and will be constructed on a private inlet road. On the back portion of the property directly south of the duplex development, Kolbeck plans to include a space for resident amenities and two small ponds. Between one and three single-family homes were proposed on the remaining 1.75 acres on the far south end of the property, but due to sewage restrictions limiting the land to 20 units or less, plans for the homes have yet to be finalized by the village Plan Commission. Homes on the property will be built by Menomonee Falls-based. Units in the duplex buildings will range from 1,800-2,300 square feet and will be sold for $500,000 to $650,000.