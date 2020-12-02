New cafe, cocktail bar coming to Ballpark Commons in Franklin

Blend Coffee & Cocktails will soon make its debut at the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The cafe and cocktail lounge is slated to open this week next to Wheel & Sprocket’s 20,150-square-foot store along West Rawson Avenue. A grand opening is planned “later this holiday season,” according to a news release Wednesday.

By day, Blend will serve hot and cold coffee drinks from Colectivo, Frothy Monkey, and Dark Matter, teas from Rishi Tea, and bakery items from Troubadour Bakery. In the evenings, the concept will transition its menu to specialty cocktails, martinis, wine, and beer.

“Blend will put equal emphasis on coffee and tea as it will cocktails,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of Franklin-based ROC Ventures, operator and developer of Ballpark Commons.

ROV Ventures partnered with Chicago-based beverage distributor Tradecraft Coffee and Tea Outfitters to source its cafe menu.

“Tradecraft has access to the full spectrum of roasters, beans, and food items,” said Zimmerman. “That means our menu will evolve and constantly improve.”

Due to operational challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Blend will initially offer to-go cafe service and limited capacity for its cocktail lounge based on COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Customers can place orders for pick up via the Toast Takeout mobile app.

Zimmerman said the idea behind Blend is to foster a sense of community over food and drink and a comfortable environment.

“Becoming the local coffee shop and cocktail lounge will bring people together and create meaningful collisions,” he said. “That is our goal in the future when we get past the pandemic. In the meantime, we’ll be perfecting a wonderful mix of coffee, tea, cocktails, and food that will be easily accessible.”