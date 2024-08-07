New building planned at Midtown Center for Foot Locker store

A new 15,000-square-foot building for a Foot Locker store is planned for a vacant lot at 4100 N. 56th St. in the Midtown Center
shopping center on Milwaukee’s northwest side, according to plans submitted to the city.
The building would create a new location for the Midtown Center Foot Locker store, which is currently located at 5615 Hope Ave., near the southwest corner of Hope Avenue and North 56th Street.
The site for the planned new Foot Locker building is located just to the south, on the east side of 56th Street, north of a U.S. Bank branch and across 56th Street from an Ashley Stewart store.
The only other Foot Locker location in the city of Milwaukee is downtown at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.
The Foot Locker building project is led by Atlanta-based Laureate Capital LLC
, which purchased Midtown Center last year
for $22.1 million.