New Berlin Plastics expands operations with addition of second facility

Injection molding company Read BizTimes Media's Business Cares coverage focused on education in the Feb. 21 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee: Injection molding company New Berlin Plastics is now leasing a building from Wangard Partners that is set to become the company's second manufacturing facility. The new location is a 93,692-square-foot building at 5365 S. Moorland Road. The company is doubling its square footage with the addition of the second facility. Karl Held, business development manager, said the company, which has its headquarters at 5725 S. Westridge Dr. in New Berlin, has seen steady growth for the past several years. “For maybe the last decade now, it hadn’t been uncommon to see growth year-over-year within the double-digit range. A lot of that goes back to how the company is led and managed but also the fact that our customers view us as being experts in what we do,” Held said. Held said since last year, the number of New Berlin Plastics employees has grown from about 130-140 people to around 165. He said New Berlin Plastics has maintained growth by developing existing customers as well as onboarding new customers. By continually adding new customers, New Berlin Plastics has been able to diversify their portfolio to mitigate any risks to themselves or customers. “We’ve kind of spread our eggs out through various baskets,” Held said. There will be two phases of hiring that take place at the second facility. Held said there isn’t an exact number of new employees the company is looking to bring on. The company plans to handle shipping and receiving out of the new location for the time being. They will also be working on bringing in the equipment needed for a manufacturing operation. The first phase of hiring will be for shipping and receiving tasks. “We will be operating in that location within the year (in terms of) the shipping and receiving activity,” Held said. “We want to begin to get manufacturing equipment in there within this year, but that’s going to be dictated by lead times for equipment and services.” The new property was purchased by Wangard in May of 2021 from Nassco, who relocated to a larger facility in New Berlin in November after leasing back the property for just over five months. “Wangard Partners is pleased to have New Berlin Plastics as a tenant in the building. It is exciting to see a locally owned business expanding, and we are happy to accommodate their growth,” said Ryan Holzhauer, director of industrial development and acquisitions for Wangard. “We, along with our investor partners, acquired this property as a speculative investment because it is located within a thriving commercial business district that has very low industrial vacancy rates. To have the entire building leased after only a few months on the market is indicative of the strong demand for well-located, quality industrial real estate.” Roger Siegel and Samuel Dickman, Jr. of the Dickman Company, represented the landlord an affiliate of Wangard Partners Inc., in the transaction. William Luterbach represented New Berlin Plastics.