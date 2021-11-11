Nassco moves HQ to larger building

New Berlin-based Nassco Inc.
, a provider of janitorial and packaging supplies, recently moved its headquarters to a larger facility.
The company is now located inn a 217,000-square-foot building at 5355 S. Westridge Dr. in New Berlin. It was previously located in a 100,000-square-foot facility at 5365 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin.
“Due to acquisitions and growth, we outgrew our building in both warehouse and office space,” said Nassco manager of marketing and strategic partnerships Danell White. “This building sets us up for growth and the ability for future additions.”
Founded in 1955, Nassco is a third-generation family-owned business. In addition to providing janitorial and packaging supplies, it also provides service and repair of janitorial equipment, laundry and warewash systems and packaging equipment.
“We are thrilled to remain in New Berlin, the community we have been in for over 40 years” said Mark Melzer, President of Nassco. “Our new location offers us the ability to better serve our customers across the upper Midwest and offers us additional room for growth and expansion.”