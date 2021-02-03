New Berlin indoor sports complex lands Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin as naming sponsor

Ethic indoor sports complex in New Berlin. Rendering: Kahle Builders LLC

The new indoor sports complex being built in New Berlin will be called the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin Indoor Sports Complex, after landing the orthopedic surgical group as a naming rights sponsor.

The 153,000-square-foot facility is being developed at 5330 S. Racine Ave., by Aaron Kahle, of New Berlin-based Kahle Builders LLC, and Joe Mallinger.

OAW has entered into a 10-year naming rights sponsorship for the facility.

It will feature fields for such sports as baseball, soccer, football, lacrosse and field hockey, along with four basketball courts, a performance development training, a fitness facility and a 3,500-square-foot OAW physical therapy clinic.

“Having our name on this great family-focused resource, along with an on-site clinic, was the perfect partnership,” Mark Smith, chief administrative officer of OAW, said in a statement.

OAW says it is the largest independent provider of orthopedic specialty medicine in the state. Its main facility is located in the town of Delafield.

“The partnership with Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin helps solidify the creation of a top-quality indoor sports complex for the entire family with leading-edge, on-site orthopedic care,” Kahle said in a statement.

