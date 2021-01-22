New 24-unit apartment building under construction in town of Brookfield

Construction is underway of a new 24-unit apartment building near the northwest corner of West Bluemound and North Brookfield roads, in the town of Brookfield.

The project includes renovations to the existing mixed-use building at 655 N. Brookfield Road, which is home to offices, an apartment and Hatched bakery. A new three-story, 36,306-square-foot building is being built directly behind it.

Milwaukee-based Revel Investments LLC, with Brookfield-based firms Altius Building Co. and Brayton Devco LLC, are developing the apartments at 655 N. Brookfield Road. Brookfield-based First Federal Bank provided financing for the $6.8 million project.

“We’re excited for this partnership, for this project, and for the opportunity to add multi-family to our portfolio,” Steve Pape, managing partner of Revel Investments, said in a statement.

The luxury units will have either one or two bedrooms, with high-level finishes and private decks. The building will also feature a community room, gym, underground parking and rooftop solar panels.

Construction is slated to finish by November.

