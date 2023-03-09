New $20 million American Orthodontics facility will help anchor Saukville development

Sheboygan-based manufacturer American Orthodontics is building a new $20 million facility in the village of Saukville that will help anchor the ongoing Northern Gateway development.
The Saukville facility, at 3265 Northwoods Road, will be 129,025 square feet once completed. American Orthodontics aims to create over 300 new jobs at the facility throughout the course of several phases of growth, according to village documents.
“American Orthodontics seeks to attract and retain employees by putting precedent on employee wellness and a pleasant working environment,” according to information submitted to Saukville’s Community Development Authority. “Expansive glass in common areas provide access to natural light and create clear connections to communal outdoor spaces. Walking trails, sized to correspond to typical break periods wind through the site and promote walkability to the rest of the development. A large, hospitality inspired cafeteria and outdoor dining areas ensure that employees have access to the best amenities available.”
American Orthodontics will maintain its headquarters in Sheboygan, located at 3524 Washington Ave. Construction is underway on the Saukville location and the company is targeting occupancy in the first half of 2024.
“(The Saukville building) is an incremental facility that allows us to reach into additional workforces and we’re really excited to be able to be closer to Ozaukee County,” said Michael Terrill, vice president of marketing for American Orthodontics.
The Saukville facility is part of a development project called the Northern Gateway Community Collective, which is being spearheaded by Ansay Development, Rinka Architects, Three Leaf Partners – Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton’s real estate firm -- and Catalyst Construction. It is the largest development in the village’s history and will feature both a north and south campus.
The north campus will include a mix of single-family housing, multi-family housing, townhomes and active senior living units. The south campus will include retail and restaurants, as well as a hotel, recreation center, hotel, and Mel’s Village – a town center. The development will be built on about 99 acres of land. About a quarter of housing units will be targeted toward those with disabilities.