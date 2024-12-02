Nestlé Purina buys manufacturing facility next to its Jefferson plant

St. Louis-based Nestlé Purina PetCare Company
is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Jefferson with the purchase of a new manufacturing facility.
The company bought the former Timewell Drainage Products
facility located at 201 W. Plymouth St. for $2.29 million, state records show.
The facility is located immediately southwest of Nestlé Purina’s existing manufacturing plant at 111 W. Plymouth St.
Earlier this year, Nestlé Purina announced plans to invest $195 million
to expand its current facility and create 100 jobs.
While the amount of money Nestlé Purina is investing in Jefferson has increased since the company first made its expansion announcement in April, company representatives have declined to share an updated figure.
“I can confirm that Purina is investing more than $195 million as part of our expansion project in Jefferson, a place we have called home for nearly 115 years," said Michael Zerman
, communications specialist for the company. “Once complete, the project will increase our wet pet food production out of Jefferson by nearly 50% and add more than 100 new jobs to the region.”
Nestlé Purina did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the purchase of the former Timewell Drainage Products plant.
[caption id="attachment_589228" align="aligncenter" width="2560"]
Nestlé Purina's Jefferson facility. Submitted image.[/caption]