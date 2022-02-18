NerdsToGo looking to expand into Milwaukee market with eight locations

Guilford, Connecticut-based NerdsToGo is looking to break into the Milwaukee market with eight locations and is also searching for possible franchisees. NerdsToGo is a computer and technology repair services company serving both commercial and residential…

Guilford, Connecticut-based Guilford, Connecticut-based NerdsToGo is looking to break into the Milwaukee market with eight locations and is also searching for possible franchisees. NerdsToGo is a computer and technology repair services company serving both commercial and residential clients. According to a press release from the company, NerdsToGo is hoping to add Milwaukee locations due to increasing demand for in-home tech solutions. “With so many businesses offering remote work for their employees, the services NerdsToGo provides are more valuable now than ever before,” said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands, parent company of NerdsToGo. “NerdsToGo has an amazing opportunity in the Milwaukee market, and we are confident that our proven business model along with the support and resources provided, will allow our franchisees to thrive.” NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. The company's signature service is delivered by sending a “Nerd” onsite to customer locations in a bright yellow company van. Prospective NerdsToGo franchisees do not need experience in information technology. The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee.